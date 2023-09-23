Left Menu

Prisoner dies in UP jail

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 23-09-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 22:16 IST
A 55-year-old prisoner lodged at the Maharajganj district jail in Uttar Pradesh died at a hospital on Saturday after a month-long illness, a jail official said.

Ramsajan (55) had difficulty in breathing and had high fever, Jail Superintendent Prabhat Singh said, adding he was admitted to the district hospital on Saturday. The prisoner had been unwell for a month, the official said.

Doctors at the district hospital attended to him and referred him to the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, but his condition deteriorated and he died before he could be transferred.

Ramsajan, a resident of Khajuriya village of Chowk police station area of Maharajganj district, was serving jail sentence in a case of adulteration of milk registered in 1999.

