Woman, 12-year-old daughter die of snakebite in MP' Bhind

A woman and her 12-year-old daughter died of snakebite at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Rani Virgawa village under Foof police station limits on Saturday night, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sanjeev Pathak said. The family was sleeping on the floor in their house when the woman, her daughter and eight-year-old son were bitten by a snake, he said. The trio were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared the woman and her daughter dead, the official said, adding that the boy was referred to Gwalior for further treatment.

