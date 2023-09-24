Left Menu

Class 10 student detained in UP's Bareilly for comments on Hindu gods

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 24-09-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 18:15 IST
Class 10 student detained in UP's Bareilly for comments on Hindu gods
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old student was detained on Sunday for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Hindu gods and goddesses in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

Local BJP leader Mintu Singh alleged the Class 10 student's remarks on social media caused resentment among Hindu organisations.

After screenshots of the student's comments became widely circulated on social media, BJP leaders and members of Hindu organisations reached Izatnagar police station and demanded action against him.

Based on their complaint, the police registered a case under the Information Technology Act.

The teenager was detained and sent to a child remand home, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023