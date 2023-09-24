Fake currency seized, one arrested in Kolkata
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 18:41 IST
Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 1.5 lakh were seized and a person was arrested in Kolkata, police said on Sunday.
Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police nabbed the Malda resident near Eden Gardens stadium on Saturday evening and seized from his possession 300 fake notes of Rs 500 denomination, a senior officer said.
A case was registered in Maidan police station, he said, adding further investigation is underway.
