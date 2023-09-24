Left Menu

4 arrested for trafficking fake medicines in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 24-09-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 20:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Ghaziabad Police has arrested four members of a gang allegedly involved in trafficking fake drugs in the city, an official said on Sunday.

The four were arrested from near the railway station here following a tip-off, he added.

The arrested gang members have been identified as Shreepal (45), Mukesh (33), Shavej (23) and Punit Mittal (33), DCP (City) Nipun Agarwal said.

The police have recovered 20 packets of fake tablets of antibiotic Augmentin 625 and 10 packets of pain killer tablet Ultracet and 26 rubber stamps, he added.

The gang members confessed that they were getting the fake medicines from Uttarakhand's Kotdwar city, the police said, adding they were selling these medicines in the medical stores to earn a hefty amount of money.

The DCP said the drug inspector was summoned and he took samples of the medicines recovered for testing.

Police probe will help locate the stores where the fake medicines were dispatched to, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

