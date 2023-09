Armenia says 377 refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh have arrived so far

A total of 377 refugees from the breakway region of Nagorno-Karabakh have moved to Armenia as of 18:00 local time (14:00 GMT) on Sunday, the CivilNet media outlet cited Armenia's government as saying.

According to Reuters reporters, hundreds of recently arrived ethnic Armenian refugees were seen on Sunday at Armenian town of Goris near the border with Azerbaijan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)