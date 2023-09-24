Left Menu

We have arrested these two culprits, Divisional Forest Officer DFO B N Patiri said.A police complaint was lodged and the area was cleared, he said.There were 25 families that erected temporary houses about a month ago and cut many valuable trees of the jungle to start a rubber plantation.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-09-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 21:01 IST
Assam govt conducts eviction drive at Chirang Reserve Forest
The Assam government has carried out an eviction drive to clear the Chirang Reserve Forest from encroachment, an official said.

A senior Forest Department official said the eviction exercise took place at Laokriguri village under Runikhata range in Chirang district on Saturday to clear 75 hectares of land.

''These encroachers were mostly from the Bodo community and stayed in nearby villages. They deforested a huge area and started a rubber plantation with the help of two brokers. We have arrested these two culprits,'' Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) B N Patiri said.

A police complaint was lodged and the area was cleared, he said.

''There were 25 families that erected temporary houses about a month ago and cut many valuable trees of the jungle to start a rubber plantation. We have come to know that the Rubber Board's Kajalgaon branch financed the plantation. We are investigating the matter,'' Patiri said.

He added that 61,000 saplings had been planted in the 75 hectares in association with the Army.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

