Odisha: Mob vandalises health centre after 5-yr-old girl's death

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 24-09-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 21:21 IST
Alleging medical negligence, an irate mob on Sunday vandalised a community health centre in Odisha's Jajpur district after the death of a five-year-old girl.

The incident took place in Bari area after the girl, who was suffering from fever, died.

Her father alleged her death took place after a doctor at the medical facility administered an injection.

Her family members and locals created a ruckus inside the health facility alleging medical negligence, vandalised it and set some papers on fire.

Local police, Jajpur chief district medical officer and the local tehsildar visited the spot to pacify the mob. Things returned to normalcy after they promised action against anyone found guilty of the death of the girl.

Jajpur CDMO Shibasish Moharana said that the incident will be investigated to find out the exact reason for the death and if anyone is found guilty, stern action will be taken.

