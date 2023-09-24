Left Menu

Godavari water level rises in Nashik district, those living on riverbank told to stay alert

The administration in Maharashtras Nashik district have asked citizens living on the banks of river Godavari to stay alert after its water level rose on Sunday following heavy rains in the area since Friday, an official said. Water has also been discharged from Darna, Nandur-Madhyameshwar and Kadwa dams, they said.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 24-09-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 21:39 IST
Godavari water level rises in Nashik district, those living on riverbank told to stay alert
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The administration in Maharashtra’s Nashik district have asked citizens living on the banks of river Godavari to stay alert after its water level rose on Sunday following heavy rains in the area since Friday, an official said. Amid continuing downpours, water has been released from various dams, including the Gangapur reservoir, in the district. This has led to a rise in the water level of Godavari, the official said. On Sunday, 4,544 cusecs of water – 1 cusec is 28.3 litres per second – was released from the Gangapur dam into Godavari, officials said. As a result, the ancient ‘Dutondya Maruti’ idol of Lord Hanuman in Nashik city was under water till waist. Small temples in the area as well as the iconic ‘Dashkriya Vidhi’ canopy also got submerged. Locals gathered in large numbers in the area to see Godavari in spate. Due to heavy rains, the Darna, Bham, Bhavali, Waldevi, Alandi, Karanjwan, Waghad, Haranbari, Kelzar dams and Nandur-Madhyameshwar reservoir are filled to the brink, said officials. Water has also been discharged from Darna, Nandur-Madhyameshwar and Kadwa dams, they said. In case the rain continues, the discharge of water from dams will be increased in phases, irrigation department officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023