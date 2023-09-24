Ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh looted from jewellery shop in Odisha

Left Menu

Gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh were looted from a jewellery shop in Odishas Sambalpur city on Sunday, police said. Five motorcycle-borne men entered the shop located in Maneswar area in Sadar police station area and looted the ornaments at gunpoint on Sunday morning.Two of them wore helmets, while the other three had masks on their faces to conceal their identity.

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 24-09-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 22:50 IST
Gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh were looted from a jewellery shop in Odisha's Sambalpur city on Sunday, police said. Five motorcycle-borne men entered the shop located in Maneswar area in Sadar police station area and looted the ornaments at gunpoint on Sunday morning.

Two of them wore helmets, while the other three had masks on their faces to conceal their identity. Some customers were also in the shop when the crime was committed.

Sadar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pradeep Kumar Sahu said that a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused and further investigation is underway.

