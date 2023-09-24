Left Menu

Fire breaks out at commercial building in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 22:59 IST
  Country: India
  • India

A massive fire broke out on the third floor of a commercial building in Kolkata's Central Avenue on Sunday evening, an official said.

At least six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, he said.

There were no reports of any injury or fatality due to the blaze that erupted around 7.15 pm.

''Inflammable materials were stored on the third floor of the building, as it was being used as a godown for electronic goods. The fire is under control at the moment,'' the official said.

Fire Minister Sujit Bose is at the spot to take stock of the situation.

''It appears that there was no proper firefighting system and several inflammable materials were stacked inside,'' Bose told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

