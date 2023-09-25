Left Menu

UP: Man killed by partner's family in Maharajganj, 4 arrested

Sunil Sharma 35 was killed on Sunday in Chauparia village of Shyamdeurwa area, police said.On Monday, Sharmas body was found in the womans house following a complaint by the victims family, they added.Police said his body was found in a sack with its hands and legs tied.

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 25-09-2023 16:01 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 15:58 IST
UP: Man killed by partner's family in Maharajganj, 4 arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was allegedly killed by family members of a woman he was in a relationship with, police said here on Monday. The woman and three of her family members have been arrested in connection to Sharma’s death, they said. Sunil Sharma (35) was killed on Sunday in Chauparia village of Shyamdeurwa area, police said.

On Monday, Sharma's body was found in the woman’s house following a complaint by the victim’s family, they added.

Police said his body was found in a sack with its hands and legs tied. The body has been sent for postmortem, they said.

On Sunday evening, after having dinner at his home, Sharma had gone to sleep at a flour mill. When he did not return, his family informed the police, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh said Sharma’s family members have filed a complaint against four people. Based on the complaint, the woman, Manorama, her father Virendra Giri, brother Yashwant Giri and mother Shakuntala Devi have been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023