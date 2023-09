Man held from Punjab for 1994 Navi Mumbai murder

A man on the run for almost 30 years after allegedly murdering one of his colleagues in Navi Mumbai was held from Punjab, a police official said on Monday.

Tanker driver Kashmira Singh Ajit Singh was bludgeoned to death on November 12, 1994 and a police probe zeroed in on three persons, he said.

''One person has held while another had died in the interim, whereas accused Bittusingh Majbi had absconded. We recently found out he was living in Amritsar under a new name,'' he said.

A team from Panvel police reached Punjab and with the help of their counterparts in the northern state, Majbi was held, he added.

