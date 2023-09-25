3 arrested with fake currency notes in Tripura's Dhalai

Three people were arrested with fake currency notes in Tripura's Dhalai district on Monday, police said.

The vehicle was intercepted at Chakmaghat during a checking on the Assam-Agartala highway as part of the police's three-month-long drive against drugs, they said.

''During the search, Rs 75,000 in Rs 500 denomination was found in the luxury vehicle. Three youths who were in the vehicle were detained along with the counterfeit notes,'' said Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Ambassa Nityanana Sarkar.

A case has been registered against the accused who are all below 25 years, he said, adding that they are being interrogated.

Their houses at Baigaridefa in the Teliamura police station area were searched, but nothing incriminating was found, police said.

An investigation is underway, they said.

