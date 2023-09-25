Left Menu

VCOAS flags in NCC Boys & Girls Mountaineering Expedition-2023 to Mount Thelu

Speaking on the occasion, VCOAS appreciated the efforts put in by the expedition team, which motivated all cadets across the country.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Lt Gen MVS Kumar, Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS)  flagged in NCC Boys & Girls Mountaineering Expedition-2023 to Mount Thelu (6002m) on 25 September, 2023 at New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, VCOAS appreciated the efforts put in by the expedition team, which motivated all cadets across the country. He said that this event made them more confident to take on several  such activities that bring forth the qualities of leadership and camaraderie in the cadets.

He also awarded certificates to Officers/NCC Cadets who successfully undertook this expedition. The team comprising of 05 Officers (including Medical Officer), 17 NCC Instructors and 24 NCC Cadets (12 Boys & 12 Girls) from various NCC State Directorates underwent 10 days of rigorous initial training at NIM, Uttrakashi. It  reached Bhojbasa on 08 September, 20 23, which was the Base camp for the expedition. The first team led by Team Leader Col Amit Bisht, SM successfully summited Mount Thelu on  16 September 2023 and Second team led by Deputy Team Leader Major Saumya Shukla summited the peak on 17 September, 2023.

The expedition team after successfully summiting Mt Thelu located in the Garhwal Region of the Himalaya, Uttrakhand came back to Bhojbasa Base Camp on 19 September, 2023.

The expedition team had been ‘Flagged Off’ by Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, DGNCC on 21 August. 2023.

(With Inputs from PIB)

