HP: Two youths drown in ravine in Ghumarwin

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 25-09-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 18:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two youths drowned in a ravine here while attempting to take a bath there, police said on Monday. Police recovered the bodies after a long search and handed them over to the family after post-mortem, they said.

The youths, training at Maa Santoshi ITI Ghumarwin, had gone to Ghayana village near Morsinghi on Sunday to do electrical wiring work, police said.

When they saw some people taking a bath in Seer Khad near Kasohal bridge, they stepped into the ravine and drowned, they said.

A police patrolling team which was near Kasohal bridge immediately reached the spot and started searching for the bodies.

After a long search, the bodies were recovered and the deceased were identified as Prince (20), a resident of village Dangar, and Yuvraj (18), a resident of Baldwara, police said.

DSP Ghumarwin Chandrapal said that a post-mortem of the bodies was conducted on Monday, and the bodies were handed over to their family members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

