Janata Darshan to be held at taluk-level, says Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 25-09-2023 18:25 IST
The state government's Janata Darshan programme to address the grievances of the public will be held at the taluk-level in the future, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Monday.

Inaugurating the programme at the town hall here, Rao, who is also Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge, said the people from the rural areas will be able to air their grievances only if it is held in all taluks.

The programme will be held in all the taluks in the district on a rotational basis, the minister said, adding that all district-in-charge ministers will be holding the programme across the state to ensure a people-friendly administration.

Important issues raised at the programmes will be resolved on the spot, he said, adding that officials have been directed to be alert on the action to be taken on the grievances aired at such meetings.

Harish Kumar MLC, DK deputy commissioner Mullai Muhilan, ZP CEO K Anand, MCC commissioner C L Anand and city police commissioner Anupam Agarawal were among those present.

