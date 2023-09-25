Left Menu

Himachal governor visits border areas of Kinnaur district, lauds security forces

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-09-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 19:38 IST
Himachal governor visits border areas of Kinnaur district, lauds security forces
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army is among the best in the world and its soldiers' enthusiasm, passion and dedication are remarkable, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said during his first visit to the border areas of Kinnaur district on Monday.

He interacted with some jawans at the Army base camp in Sumdoh and met Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) personnel jawans at a forward post at an altitude of 13,000 feet in Lepcha, according to a statement issued here.

Appreciating the valour of Indian forces guarding the border, the governor said that serving in a harsh climate, in sub-zero temperatures was not an easy task and added that the forces were keeping a hawk-eyed vigil on every activity on the other side of the border.

''It is not easy to conduct recce on such difficult terrain and I salute the bravehearts for their valour and enthusiasm who were serving here far from their homes,'' he said.

The Indian Army is among the best in the world and its soldiers' enthusiasm, passion and dedication are remarkable, he said.

Later, people of border villages met the governor and informed him about their demands. The governor said that infrastructure was being developed rapidly in this area and drinking water and other facilities were also being ensured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023