Man wanted in house-breaking, theft cases held in Mumbai; stolen gadgets worth Rs 7.6 lakh seized

The Mumbai police have arrested a 28-year-old man with several cases of housing-breaking and theft to his name and seized electronic gadgets worth Rs 7.6 lakh from his possession, an official said on Monday. With the arrest, the police have detected cases of thefts and house-breaking registered against the accused, who is a history-sheeter, the official added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 19:39 IST
Based on CCTV footages from the area, the police zeroed in on Thorve and recovered the stolen laptop. Apart from this, the police recovered two iPhones, cameras, memory cards, and other materials worth Rs 7.6 lakh from him, he said.

The accused had allegedly broken into the apartment of a 61-year-old woman 10 days ago and decamped with an expensive laptop, the official said. Based on CCTV footages from the area, the police zeroed in on Thorve and recovered the stolen laptop. Apart from this, the police recovered two iPhones, cameras, memory cards, and other materials worth Rs 7.6 lakh from him, he said. With the arrest, the police have detected cases of thefts and house-breaking registered against the accused, who is a history-sheeter, the official added.

