Kota: Marketing manager killed as car overturns trying to evade stray cattle

A 41-year-old marketing manager of a pesticide firm was killed after his car hit a divider while trying to evade stray cattle late last night, his family said on Monday. Pushp Dayal Nagar, a resident of Kota's Bajranj Nagar, had left for Jhalipura for some urgent official work when the incident happened in Borekheda Pullia, his son Nikhil said.

He said his father was rushed to the MBS hospital. Nikhil said when he reached the hospital he found his father lying in a stretcher unattended.He said his father died on the stretcher within 10-15 minutes.

Nikhil held the hospital responsible for his father's death, saying he could have been saved if he was given timely medical care.

Borekheda police station ASI Brijraj said a case of accidental death under section 174 of CrPC was lodged in the matter and the body was handed over the family on Monday morning after a postmortem.

