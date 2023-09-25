Blast at petrol station wounds several people in capital of Nagorno-Karabakh - Armenian media

Several people were injured in a blast at a petrol station in the capital of Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday, Sputnik Armenia reported. The capital is known as Stepanakert by Armenia and Khankendi by Azerbaijan. No further details were immediately available.

The explosion came as thousands of ethnic Armenians fled the mountainous region after Karabakh separatist fighters were defeated by Azerbaijan in a lightning military operation last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)