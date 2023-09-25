Left Menu

Blast at petrol station wounds several people in capital of Nagorno-Karabakh - Armenian media

Several people were injured in a blast at a petrol station in the capital of Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday, Sputnik Armenia reported. The capital is known as Stepanakert by Armenia and Khankendi by Azerbaijan.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 20:59 IST
Blast at petrol station wounds several people in capital of Nagorno-Karabakh - Armenian media

No further details were immediately available.

The explosion came as thousands of ethnic Armenians fled the mountainous region after Karabakh separatist fighters were defeated by Azerbaijan in a lightning military operation last week.

