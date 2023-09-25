Left Menu

Gurjar meet in Gwalior: Stones pelted, vehicles damaged by mob; cops resort to lathi-charge, lob tear gas shells

The organisers were given permission to hold a public meeting in Phool Bagh and were supposed to submit a memorandum of demands but some ruckus led to stone pelting and damage to vehicles, Gwalior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel said.Additional Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Meena said permission was given for a public meeting but some persons started a road blockade at Phool Bagh square.They were persuaded to end it.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 25-09-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 21:11 IST
Police on Monday resorted to lathi-charge and lobbed tear gas shells after a crowd attending a Gurjar meet set ablaze some vehicles and resorted to stone pelting, an official said.

The organisers were given permission to hold a public meeting in Phool Bagh and were supposed to submit a memorandum of demands but some ruckus led to stone pelting and damage to vehicles, Gwalior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Meena said permission was given for a public meeting but some persons started a road blockade at Phool Bagh square.

''They were persuaded to end it. Later, some people started ruckus at the district collectorate and when police tried to stop them, these people started pelting stones at vehicles. The police had to resort to cane charge and tear gas to disperse the crowd,'' he said.

Earlier, Jaswant Singh, Gurjar Samaj office-bearer and one of the organisers of the event, claimed atrocities have been committed on his community since long.

''The statue of Gurjar king Mihir Bhoj is covered with a tin-shed, which should be removed. Political parties should field candidates from the community as per population,'' he said.

He also sought formation of a Gurjar regiment in the Army and an inquiry into alleged fake encounter of youth from the community in Morena.

