4-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Greater Noida

Updated: 25-09-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 22:07 IST
A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man living in her neighbourhood in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida area on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in a village under the Jewar police station, they said and added that the accused (40) is at large.

''The girl's father lodged a complaint with police that the accused lured her to his home and then forced himself on her,'' a police spokesperson said.

''An FIR has been registered at the local police station and multiple teams formed to nab the accused,'' the official said.

The girl has not been hospitalised, the police spokesperson said, adding that further investigation in the matter is underway.

