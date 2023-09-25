Nagpur: 50-year-old woman killed, son injured in hit-and-run accident
- Country:
- India
A 50-year-old woman was killed and her son critically injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck on a newly-opened flyover in Nagpur city, police said on Monday.
The accident took place on Sunday night on the flyover in the Pardi area which was opened for traffic just last week, they said.
The deceased was identified by the police as Triveni Ambadare (50), a resident of Patansaongi village under Saoner tehsil of Nagpur district, while her son Atul (29) was seriously injured in the accident.
A police official said the two were returning home after visiting a Lord Ganesh pandal when their two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified truck.
The truck driver fled the spot after the accident, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pardi
- Atul
- Nagpur
- Patansaongi
- Saoner
- Triveni Ambadare
ALSO READ
King Charles congratulates North Korea's Kim on country's founding anniversary - KCNA
Saudi Arabia crown prince congratulates India on IMEE economic corridor
Collegian run over by train in Nagpur
Four held in Nagpur with mephedrone worth Rs 3 lakh
Saudi Prince congratulates India for successful G20 Summit, expresses happiness at Startup20