Nagpur: 50-year-old woman killed, son injured in hit-and-run accident

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-09-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 22:58 IST
A 50-year-old woman was killed and her son critically injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck on a newly-opened flyover in Nagpur city, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday night on the flyover in the Pardi area which was opened for traffic just last week, they said.

The deceased was identified by the police as Triveni Ambadare (50), a resident of Patansaongi village under Saoner tehsil of Nagpur district, while her son Atul (29) was seriously injured in the accident.

A police official said the two were returning home after visiting a Lord Ganesh pandal when their two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified truck.

The truck driver fled the spot after the accident, he added.

