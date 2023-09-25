CM Adityanath reviews law-and-order situation in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to appoint an additional woman SHO at police stations in every district in addition to the one posted at the woman police station.

Reviewing the state's law and order ahead of Sharadiya Navratra, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said every police station, circle, range and zone are under the government's direct monitoring and any wrongdoing will lead to the termination of service, according to a statement.

The chief minister reviewed the performance of the police stations, circles, superintendents/commissioners on the basis of the occurrence of incidents of crime.

Adityanath directed superintendents and commissioners that police personnel with tarnished reputation should not be given charge of a police station or a circle.

He said the interest of the public should be the top priority and no incident considered as small.

The safety of investors and tourists should also be looked after, Adityanath said and directed that action be taken against stunt bikers and on vehicles that display casteist signs, the statement said.

