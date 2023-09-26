More than 200 injured after blast at petrol station in Karabakh - ombudsman

More than 200 people were injured after a blast at a petrol station in Nagorno-Karabakh, local media reported citing Karabakh's ombudsman.

He also said that most of the injured are in severe condition and should be transported elsewhere by air as Karabakh is not able to treat all of them properly.

