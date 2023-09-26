US condemns reported attack on Cuba's embassy in Washington
The United States on Monday condemned a reported attack on Cuba's embassy in Washington and said it was in contact with law enforcement to ensure a timely investigation took place, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.
An assailant attacked the embassy with two Molotov cocktails on Sunday night, Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said earlier on X, adding that nobody was hurt.
