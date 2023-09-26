China opposes 'wanton' expansion of military alliances - China foreign minister
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-09-2023 08:18 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 08:18 IST
- Country:
- China
China's top diplomat and foreign minister Wang Yi said China opposes "wanton" expansion of military alliances, squeezing the security space of other countries.
Wang made the remarks at a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US expects Blinken will host China's top diplomat Wang Yi before year-end
US expects Blinken will host China's top diplomat Wang Yi before year-end
China's foreign minister Wang Yi heads to Moscow after meeting US national security adviser
China's Wang Yi visits Russia ahead of possible Xi-Putin meeting
China's Wang Yi visits Russia ahead of possible Xi-Putin meeting