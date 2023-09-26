Left Menu

Rapid positive change, progress in various sectors during current NDA regime: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-09-2023 15:08 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 15:06 IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo/Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said rapid positive change and progress were being witnessed in different sectors in the country, including household toilets and national highways, during the present NDA government.

He was speaking at the Union Government's 'Rozgar Mela' (job mela) organised here.

Observing that open defecation was a reality even after many decades after Independence, he said about 11 crore toilets have been built in the country.

LPG connections and 'Har Ghar Jal' (provision of safe tap water) are being implemented on a massive scale, he said, also highlighting Jan Dhan accounts and rise in number of Income Tax payees.

India's network of national highways is now the second largest in the world after the US, he said. Construction of highways has been taken up with Rs 1.20 lakh crore in Telangana itself.

Reddy said out of 12 lakh, six lakh jobs have been filled up so far and the appointments are being made with transparency, he said.

In Telangana, not even a single post of teacher was filled up during the last nine and a half years, he alleged.

Referring to the leak of question papers of recruitment tests conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and the state high court cancelling the Group-1 services Preliminary exam, he said not even a single notification issued by the Centre was cancelled and six lakh jobs have been filled up in a transparent manner.

Reddy also said the country was highly successful in facing the COVID-19 pandemic though there were apprehensions about large-scale damage due to the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

