Social Audit is spine for Central/State’s Schemes to maintain financial discipline: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Shri Giriraj Singh addressed the 2nd National Seminar on Social Audit of Rural Development here today. During his address, Shri Giriraj Singh expressed that Social Audit is the spine for all the Central/State’s Schemes to maintain the financial discipline. Shri Singh emphasized that in the process of Social Audit “Jan Bhagidari” (Peoples’ Participation) must be the focal point. Shri Singh also expressed that the impact of Social Audit on the Scheme should be assessed by all the concerned for taking the maximum benefit of the Social Audit. Secretary, Rural Development Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh has viewed that the insights of experts and all participants as shared will definitely help in improving the processes of Social Audit. Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh also opined that the participation of different Central Ministries who are at different stages of Social Audit will help all the Ministries in cross learnings. Their insights will greatly enrich the discussions, and best practices adopted on the ground can serve as a model for others to follow.

Joint Secretary (Mahatma Gandhi NREGA) Shri Amit Kataria has detailed out the Social Audit processes and expressed that the outcome of this Seminar with a theme of re-imagining the Social Audit with a view to bring transparency and accountability will help in working out a road map for improved Social Audit processes.

Central Ministries namely, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Department of Education and Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment have shared their experiences in the conduct of Social Audit for their Schemes. Social Audit Units and Commissioner (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS) of different States have shared their Best Practices and experiences in the conduct of Social Audit. Officers from all States/UTs, Social Audit Unit (SAU) from different States/UTs, different Central Ministries and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have participated in the Seminar.

