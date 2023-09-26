Left Menu

Social Audit is spine for Central/State’s Schemes to maintain financial discipline: Giriraj Singh

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 19:38 IST
Social Audit is spine for Central/State’s Schemes to maintain financial discipline: Giriraj Singh
Image Credit: Twitter(@girirajsinghbjp)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Shri Giriraj Singh addressed the 2nd National Seminar on Social Audit of Rural Development here today. During his address, Shri Giriraj Singh expressed that Social Audit is the spine for all the Central/State’s Schemes to maintain the financial discipline. Shri Singh emphasized that in the process of Social Audit “Jan Bhagidari” (Peoples’ Participation) must be the focal point. Shri Singh also expressed that the impact of Social Audit on the Scheme should be assessed by all the concerned for taking the maximum benefit of the Social Audit.   Secretary, Rural Development Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh has viewed that the insights of experts and all participants as shared will definitely help in improving the processes of Social Audit. Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh also opined that the participation of different Central Ministries who are at different stages of Social Audit will help all the Ministries in cross learnings. Their insights will greatly enrich the discussions, and best practices adopted on the ground can serve as a model for others to follow.

Joint Secretary (Mahatma Gandhi NREGA) Shri Amit Kataria has detailed out the Social Audit processes and expressed that the outcome of this Seminar with a theme of re-imagining the Social Audit with a view to bring transparency and accountability will help in working out a road map for improved Social Audit processes.

Central Ministries namely, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Department of Education and Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment have shared their experiences in the conduct of Social Audit for their Schemes. Social Audit Units and Commissioner (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS) of different States have shared their Best Practices and experiences in the conduct of Social Audit. Officers from all States/UTs, Social Audit Unit (SAU) from different States/UTs, different Central Ministries and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have participated in the Seminar.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023