Cauvery-related protests in K'taka; SC verdict should be binding, says TN

Amid mounting pressure on the Karnataka government against releasing Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, the latter on Tuesday said the Supreme Court's verdict should be binding, notwithstanding such agitations.

Despite protests in Karnataka capital Bengaluru, the state government was releasing water to its neighbour, TN Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said.

On the protests in the neighbouring state, the Minister said the Supreme Court's verdict should be binding.

''Legislature, executive and judiciary are part of cooperative federalism. It is said the executive and legislature should follow the judiciary. The politically enlightened people should ponder what will happen to the special powers and authority of the judiciary, if everyone starts protesting against the Supreme Court verdict,'' Duraimurugan told reporters here.

At the same time, the judiciary should decide on addressing such opposition, he added.

He said Tamil Nadu continues to receive water from Karnataka and as of today, the state has received 7,000 cusecs (cubic ft per second), he said.

Initially, Karnataka provided 2,500 cusecs of water per day and the quantum was increased to 3,000 cusecs per day.

''We are steadily receiving water from Cauvery and hope to realise the full quantum,'' he said.

As per the Supreme Court order, Tamil Nadu is yet to receive 11,000 cusecs of water, which he said is likely to be provided by Wednesday.

As per the direction of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee that was upheld by the Supreme Court, Karnataka should release 5,000 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from September 13, the minister said. "This means the 15-day period ends tomorrow. Despite protests in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government is releasing water," he added. A set of farmers and Kannada organisations had called for Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday protesting against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu while a state-wide shutdown is scheduled on Friday.

