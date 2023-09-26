Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CID names TDP leader Nara Lokesh as accused in Inner Ring Road scam

The Andhra Pradesh CID police filed a plea in a court here on Tuesday to name Nara Lokesh as accused in the case relating to the Amaravati Inner Ring Road scam.Y N Vivekananda, Special Public Prosecutor representing the CID, told PTI that the special Anti-Corruption Bureau Court has accepted the memo mentioning Nara Lokeshs name, but did not pass any orders.A memo was filed in the special ACB court to add Nara Lokesh as A14 in the Inner Ring Road case.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 26-09-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 20:05 IST
Andhra Pradesh CID names TDP leader Nara Lokesh as accused in Inner Ring Road scam
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh CID police filed a plea in a court here on Tuesday to name Nara Lokesh as accused in the case relating to the Amaravati Inner Ring Road scam.

Y N Vivekananda, Special Public Prosecutor representing the CID, told PTI that the special Anti-Corruption Bureau Court has accepted the memo mentioning Nara Lokesh's name, but did not pass any orders.

"A memo was filed in the special ACB court to add Nara Lokesh as A14 in the Inner Ring Road case. The in-charge judge received it, but did not pass any order on that," he said.

Already, TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu has been named as accused in the Inner Ring Road scam.

The Inner Ring Road (IRR) case pertains to alleged irregularities in the construction of an internal ring road in Amaravati city. The CID has alleged that the road's alignment was changed to provide undue favour to companies owned by TDP leaders, including Naidu.

According to the Special Public Prosecutor, Chandrababu Naidu's legal team argued for bail in the high court in the case today, which was opposed by CID lawyers.

Arguments will resume in the high court tomorrow. The ACB court has posted Naidu's bail and CID's custody pleas for hearing on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023