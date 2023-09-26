Kheda public flogging: Gujarat HC to frame charges against four cops for contempt of court

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday said it will frame charges next month against four policemen, including an inspector, for contempt of court for their alleged role in the public flogging of some members of a minority community in Kheda district in October 2022.

The division bench of Justices AS Supehia and MR Mengdey put up the matter on October 4 for framing of charges against police inspector AV Parmar, sub-inspector DB Kumavat, head constable KL Dabhi, and constable RR Dabhi. They were identified and their role was specified in a report prepared by the chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Kheda, after an inquiry into the incident.

During the Navratri festival last October, a mob comprising members of the Muslim community allegedly hurled stones at a garba dance event at Undhela village in Kheda district, injuring some villagers and police personnel.

Videos emerged on social media showing police personnel purportedly flogging three of the 13 persons arrested for pelting stones.

A total of 13 policemen were accused in the case.

The high court in its earlier order had sought to verify the facts on a plea moved by some of the victims of flogging and directed CJM Kheda to verify the contents and prepare a comprehensive report after an inquiry, identifying the role of each of the 13 accused.

