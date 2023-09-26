Blinken spoke again on Tuesday to Azeri President Aliyev on Nagorno-Karabakh

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Tuesday with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on Nagorno-Karabakh, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, adding Aliyev has said there would be no further military action and Washington expects him to abide by that.

Miller told reporters Blinken underscored the urgency of no further hostilities, that there be unconditional protections and freedom of movement for civilians and unhindered humanitarian access to Nagorno-Karabakh.

