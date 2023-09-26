Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-09-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 23:02 IST
Orissa HC concludes hearing on petition over Jagannath temple's 'Ratna Bhandar'
The Orissa High Court on Tuesday concluded hearing a petition on 'Ratna Bhandar' or treasury of the Jagannath temple in Puri.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra, which was hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by BJP leader Samir Mohanty, reserved its order.

In the petition, Mohanty sought a direction to the state government for opening the treasury located inside the temple for repair works, and making a fresh inventory of the ornaments inside its two chambers.

While the bench completed the hearing with respect to the repair of the 'Ratna Bhandar', the plea for a fresh inventory is yet to be heard.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which protects and preserves the 12th-century shrine, in an affidavit on August 7 had expressed deep concern about the dilapidated condition of the 'Ratna Bhandar', and had suggested immediate repairs.

