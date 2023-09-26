Left Menu

Medical board, counselling for sex reassignment surgery for transgender: NHRC's recommendation to Centre, states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 23:24 IST
The NHRC has recommended setting up medical boards at district level to assist transgender persons, as well as consultation, treatment, and counselling facilities during their sex reassignment surgery at every district civil hospital.

The National Human Rights Commission made these recommendation in an advisory to the central and state authorities.

It also recommended that all public places should have separate washrooms for transgender Persons.

The rights panel in a statement on Tuesday said it has recommended authorities to set up old age homes for transgender persons and also an ''exclusive platform'' for them to showcase their talent during cultural events.

It suggested that there should be a provision for a monetary grant of a suitable sum for those who want to go for a sex change, or even free sex reassignment surgery at government hospitals.

The NHRC recommended holding regular sensitisation programmes on sexual orientation and gender identity for people working with transgender persons.

A 'Grievance Redressal Cell' with at least one transgender person should be set up in organisations, the advisory said.

The human rights body in its statement said the advisory has been prepared in discussions with various stakeholders and its core group members on LGBTI issues.

The advisory recommended including 'Third Gender' as a category among options in all forms which require candidates to indicate their sex. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs may consider incorporating welfare activities of transgender persons explicitly in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, which provides the list of activities that can be included for making expenditures for Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) activities, the NHRC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

