Man jailed while awaiting trial for fatal Apple store crash because monitoring bracelet not charged

Massachusetts Apple store, killing a man and injuring nearly two dozen others, officials said.

Bradley Rein, 54, of Hingham, was ordered to jail for 60 days after police went to his home several times over the weekend because his GPS monitoring bracelet was not working, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced Tuesday. Rein was accused of failing to charge the monitoring device, Cruz said.

His attorney had no comment Tuesday.

Rein pleaded not guilty after being indicted on an upgraded murder charge last year. He was allowed to remain free on the $100,000 bail he posted after his district court arraignment under several conditions including that he not drive and that he wear a GPS tracking device. Law enforcement officials contend Rein was traveling as fast as 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in the seconds before the crash on Nov. 21, 2022 in Hingham. A construction worker was killed and 22 others were hurt, official said.

Rein told police he was looking for an eyeglasses store at the shopping center when his right foot became stuck on the accelerator, according to court documents. He told police he used his left foot to try to brake but couldn't stop.

