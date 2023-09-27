1994 Rampur Tiraha police firing case: CBI produces ex-UP home secy Deepti Vilas in court as witness

The CBI produced former Uttar Pradesh home secretary Deepti Vilas as a prosecution witness in the Rampur Tiraha firing case in a special court here on Tuesday.

Special CBI Judge Shakti Singh has fixed September 29 for further hearing in the matter.

CBI's prosecution officer Dhara Singh told PTI that on the agency's request, the then Uttar Pradesh home secretary Deepti Vilas had sanctioned permission to prosecute the accused in the Rampur Tiraha police firing case in 1994.

According to the prosecution, 19 former police personnel are facing trial under sections 376 (rape), 554 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 492 (breach of contract to serve at distant place to which servant is conveyed at master's expense) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

At least seven Uttarakhand activists were killed and women activists raped during police firing at Rampur Tiraha in Muzaffarnagar on October 2, 1994. The activists were on their way to Delhi from Rishikesh to raise their demand for a separate state of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000.

