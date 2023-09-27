Bank guard killing: SIA conducts raids in south Kashmir
The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency on Wednesday carried out raids at multiple locations in the valley in connection with the killing of a bank guard earlier this year, officials said.
The raids are being conducted in the south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian, they said.
According to the officials, the raids are a part of the central agency's investigations into the killing of bank ATM guard Sanjay Sharma.
Sharma was gunned down by terrorists in Achan area of Pulwama in February this year.
