Left Menu

Epilepsy neither incurable nor a mental disorder, not ground for divorce: Bombay HC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2023 14:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 13:37 IST
Epilepsy neither incurable nor a mental disorder, not ground for divorce: Bombay HC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has said a spouse being epileptic does not amount to cruelty and is not a ground for divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act, as epilepsy is neither an incurable disease nor can it be considered a mental disorder.

A division bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes in its order on Tuesday dismissed a plea filed by a 33-year-old man seeking divorce on grounds of cruelty from his wife who, he claimed, suffered from epilepsy due to which she was mentally unsound.

The bench in its order said epilepsy was ''neither an incurable disease nor can it be considered a mental disorder or a psychopathic disorder'' for making a ground for divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act.

The man in his plea said his wife was suffering from epilepsy due to which she was not mentally sound, which amounted to cruelty and hence he could not live with her. He had sought divorce under Section 13 (1) (iii) of the Hindu Marriage Act, which says that if either the man or the woman has been incurably of unsound mind or has been suffering continuously or intermittently from mental disorder of such a kind and to such an extent that the person cannot reasonably be expected to live with the partner.

The woman opposed the plea, arguing she had seizures but it had no effect on her mental health.

While dismissing the man's petition, the bench said he has failed to prove that his estranged wife was suffering from epilepsy or even that if she was suffering from such a condition, the same could be considered as a ground under Section 13 (1) (iii) of the Hindu Marriage Act for seeking divorce.

The HC noted that as per medical evidence, every person suffering from epilepsy can lead a normal life.

It said the woman had suffered only seizures and not from epilepsy, and even assuming she was suffering from epilepsy, this was “certainly not a mental disorder or a psychopathic disorder or for that matter can be even considered as leaving the respondent incurable or of an unsound mind.'' The medical evidence suggests the woman in the present case does not suffer from epilepsy, it noted.

''We are of the opinion that there is an abundance of medical evidence that such a medical condition could not justify the petitioner's stance that the condition would be an impediment to the spouses living together,” the court said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
2
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
3
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023