Assam: Heroin worth Rs 7 crore seized, three arrested
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-09-2023 15:29 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 14:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Heroin worth over Rs 7 crore was seized and three persons were arrested in Assam's Cachar district on Wednesday, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a vehicle at Kabuganj in Sonai town and seized 1.15 kg of heroin hidden in 88 soap boxes, a police officer said.
The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 7
- Kabuganj
- Sonai
- Assam's Cachar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bag containing Rs 7 lakh snatched from man in Prayagraj
Signature Global to hit capital markets with Rs 730 crore IPO on Sep 20
Guj had sought Rs 700 cr from Centre in aftermath of cyclone Biparjoy but received nothing till July-end: assembly told
Union Cabinet approves e-courts project phase-III as central scheme with financial outlay of Rs 7,210 crore to be implemented over four years.
Hi-Green Carbon IPO to open on Sep 21; price band at Rs 71-75 per share