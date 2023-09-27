Assam: Heroin worth Rs 7 crore seized, three arrested

Heroin worth over Rs 7 crore was seized and three persons were arrested in Assam's Cachar district on Wednesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a vehicle at Kabuganj in Sonai town and seized 1.15 kg of heroin hidden in 88 soap boxes, a police officer said.

The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)