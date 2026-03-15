Major Drug Bust in Patna: Rs 7.5 Crore Worth Narcotics Seized

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Patna Police arrested a major narcotics supplier and seized drugs estimated to be worth Rs 7.5 crore. The operation took place in the Khagaul police station area, where intensive surveillance had been underway.

The arrest followed from inputs acquired during investigations into previous narcotics cases. The Senior Superintendent of Police, Kartikeya Sharma, revealed that authorities confiscated 4.846 kg of narcotic substances, including high-quality heroin and brown sugar, from suspect Kallu Paswan in Mustafapur village.

The suspect attempted to escape but was successfully detained. Alongside the substantial drug haul, police also seized a digital scale, cash, and mobile phone. Further investigations are ongoing, with additional arrests anticipated as authorities examine other potential links to the narcotics network.

(With inputs from agencies.)