Left Menu

SC Judge SVN Bhatti recuses from hearing plea of former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Supreme Court Judge SVN Bhatti on Wednesday recused himself from hearing former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidus petition for quashing the FIR in the alleged scam in the states Skill Development Corporation.As soon as the matter came before a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti for hearing, the former said, My brother has little difficulty in hearing this matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 14:59 IST
SC Judge SVN Bhatti recuses from hearing plea of former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court Judge SVN Bhatti on Wednesday recused himself from hearing former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu's petition for quashing the FIR in the alleged scam in the state's Skill Development Corporation.

As soon as the matter came before a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti for hearing, the former said, ''My brother has little difficulty in hearing this matter. We are directing it to be listed before another bench next week.'' Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Naidu, said he be permitted to mention the plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud for urgent hearing. ''You may do so. Should we pass over this matter to be taken up later?'' Senior advocate Harish Salve, also representing Naidu, said if the bench is not hearing the matter, then passing it over may not help, and the court may direct listing it next week. Justice Khanna said the bench cannot direct listing it on a specific date but may order listing next week. Naidu had moved the top court on September 23 challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court order dismissing his petition for quashing the FIR against him in connection with an alleged scam in the Skill Development Corporation.

The high court had rejected his plea last Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
2
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
3
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023