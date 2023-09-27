Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Punjab's Mohali
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-09-2023 15:07 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 15:03 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Kurali area of Punjab's Mohali on Wednesday, officials said.
No casualty has been reported so far, they said. Several fire tenders have been deployed to douse the blaze, the officials said, adding the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement