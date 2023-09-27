North Korea says it will expel the US soldier who crossed into the country in July
North Korea says it has decided to expel a US soldier who crossed into the country through the heavily armed inter-Korean border in July.
The North's official Korean Central News Agency said on Wednesday that North Korean authorities have finished their questioning of Pvt. Travis King. It said that he confessed to illegally entering the North because he harbored “ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination” within the US Army.
The agency did not say when authorities plans to expel King.
King bolted into the North in July while on a tour of the southern side of an inter-Korean truce village.
