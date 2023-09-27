Germany to introduce extended border controls with Poland, Czech Republic
Germany will introduce extended border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic this week to curb illegal migration, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Wednesday, as a surge in migrant arrivals exposes the cracks in the European Union's asylum system.
The EU borders need better controls, otherwise the Schengen border regime is in danger, she said at a news conference in Berlin.
