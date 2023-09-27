Kanpur police forms multiple teams to nab accused in road rage incident

The city police has formed 10 teams to nab five persons, including the husband of a BJP corporator, who allegedly thrashed a man in a recent road rage incident near the City Club in Raipurwa, police said Wednesday.

The police also announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 in their arrest and have been looking for them in Kanpur and neighbouring districts.

Hundreds of people staged a protest Monday at the Gumti Gurdwara against the incident and also gheraoed the police commissioner's office the previous day. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

They demanded immediate arrest of Ankit Shuka, the husband of BJP corporator Saumya Shukla, and his aides for allegedly thrashing medical equipment shop owner Amol Deep Bhatia, said an official.

Also, leaders and office-bearers of the traders' associations met top officials including the Commissioner of Police and demanded strictest sections of law to be slammed against the accused, the official added.

''We have named Ankit Shukla (36), Satendra Bajpai (43), Ankur Singh Rajawat (45), Yashasvi Shukla (27) and Suraj Tiwari in the FIR after they were seen in a CCTV footage,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Pramod Kumar. The police teams have been looking for them in Kanpur and neighbouring districts of Fatehpur, Unnao, Kanpur Dehat and Jalaun, he added.

''We have also announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for each accused person to get a clue about their whereabouts,'' the DCP said. ''We are trying to obtain non-bailable warrants against all the accused persons.'' Several sections of the IPC including 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, being armed with deadly weapons) 149 (unlawful assembly) 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) has been added in the FIR which was initially lodged under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) 354 (criminal force to woman intending to outrage her modesty) 504 (Intentional insult) 506 (criminal intimidation), the DCP said.

Amol Deep Bhatia along with his wife was on way to their home when his car was rammed by the BJP corporator's vehicle near City Club on Sunday night.

Following this, Ankit Shukla and his men allegedly chased Amol's vehicle and stopped him. It led to a verbal spat between them and escalated quickly.

The victim's family alleged that Ankit and his men then thrashed Amol badly and repeatedly punched him. They alleged this almost caused him to lose vision in one eye and infection spread in the second eye as well.

After getting first aid at the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital, Amol was taken to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where his condition is said to be critical, said an official.

