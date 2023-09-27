Left Menu

UP: Over 3,600 litres of IMFL being smuggled to Bihar seized, 1 held

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 27-09-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 18:43 IST
Police have seized 3,690 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor being smuggled to Bihar and arrested a man, officials said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, a truck was stopped in the Gyanpur police station area. During the search, 410 crates containing 3,690 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) were found hidden behind 120 empty trays used for beekeeping, Superintendent of Police Minakshi Katyan said.

During the interrogation, accused driver Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Punjab's Gurdaspur, disclosed that the liquor was manufactured in Punjab and was being taken to Bihar to be sold at a high price, she said.

Sale and purchase of liquor is prohibited in Bihar.

The seized liquor is worth Rs 70 lakh, SP Katyan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

