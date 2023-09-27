Left Menu

Prophet Muhammad's teachings inspiration to live with harmony, brotherhood: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi, celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, and said that his teachings inspire all to live with harmony and brotherhood. His teachings inspire us to live with harmony and brotherhood.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2023 19:17 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi, celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, and said that his teachings inspire all to live with harmony and brotherhood. ''Prophet Muhammad has given the message of peace and love to the world. His teachings inspire us to live with harmony and brotherhood. Let us remember his ideals and work together for the welfare of humanity,'' Murmu said in her message.

She extended her greetings to all fellow citizens, especially Muslims, on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi.

