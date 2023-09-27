Prophet Muhammad's teachings inspiration to live with harmony, brotherhood: President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi, celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, and said that his teachings inspire all to live with harmony and brotherhood. His teachings inspire us to live with harmony and brotherhood.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi, celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, and said that his teachings inspire all to live with harmony and brotherhood. ''Prophet Muhammad has given the message of peace and love to the world. His teachings inspire us to live with harmony and brotherhood. Let us remember his ideals and work together for the welfare of humanity,'' Murmu said in her message.
She extended her greetings to all fellow citizens, especially Muslims, on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Muslims
- Milad
- Nabi
- Prophet Muhammad
- Muhammad
- Droupadi Murmu
- Murmu
ALSO READ
Karnataka to once again approach CWRC expressing inability to release water to TN, says CM
BPCL Partners with UptimeAI to Drive Operational Excellence and Sustainability with AI-Powered Predictive Analytics
Karnataka to file petition before CWRC expressing inability to release water to TN, says CM
Karnataka to move CWRC expressing inability to release water to TN, says CM
Thai PM: 'I don't agree with recreational use' of cannabis