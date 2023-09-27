Court rejects interim bail of Nasir gang member charged with MCOCA

A court here on Wednesday rejected the interim bail plea of an alleged member of the notorious Nasir gang, who was charged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), saying there was no medical emergency in his family.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat was hearing the two-month interim bail plea of accused Saddam Malik, who was arrested by the Delhi Police's crime branch for his alleged role in being part of an organised crime syndicate led by Gangster Abdul Nasir.

''Considering the seriousness of the offence with which the accused is charged with…and the fact that as per the doctor's report, there appears to be no medical emergency in the family, I am not inclined to allow the present interim bail application,'' the judge said.

He noted that the bail plea was filed on grounds of the medical condition of the accused's wife, who was suffering from psychiatric ailments.

ASJ Rawat noted a verified report from the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences here, according to which Malik's wife was discharged after providing treatment on Tuesday and she was asked to visit for follow-up after two weeks.

The judge also said that Malik had three brothers, who could take responsibility for the family.

During the proceedings, the Investigating Officer (IO) filed a reply to the bail plea, saying the crime syndicate headed by accused Abdul Nasir is among the ''most notorious gangs'' and besides being ''very active'' in North-East Delhi, it was ''expanding widely'' in different parts of Delhi, including the trans-Yamuna area.

''This crime syndicate is involved in many heinous cases …The intensity of the commission of the crime of this syndicate can well be comprehended by the fact that this crime syndicate did not give any second thought before opening fire in a courtroom in Delhi while court proceedings were going on,'' he said.

The IO said Malik was a childhood friend of accused Abdul Nasir and acted as a facilitator of the Nasir gang.

Malik, who was declared a proclaimed offender, was formally arrested in April 2021 and the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of Delhi Police recovered a pistol and five bullets from his possession, the IO said.

''The interim bail application of accused Saddam Malik is strongly opposed as there are high chances that he may jump the interim bail (as other accused Rashid alias Cable wala in the present case has already done), influence/threaten the witnesses, facilitate the absconding accused persons and hamper the investigation of the case," the IO said.

Counsel for Malik said the accused is a married person and because of his incarceration, the wife was depressed, mentally disturbed and attempted to commit suicide.

The counsel also said the completion of the trial would take a long time and Malik, who was a businessman and a taxpayer, had no criminal record in the country.

The crime branch has arrested seven people in the case, while eight people are absconding.

